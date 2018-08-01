Pirates' Chris Archer: Not in line for weekend start
Archer is not in line to face the Cardinals this weekend, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
It was expected that Archer would take the hill during Pittsburgh's three-game set versus St. Louis since his last start with the Rays came Friday. At the moment, it appears as though his Pirates' debut will come in Colorado on Monday, since the club is listing Ivan Nova, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove as the pitchers this weekend. Through 17 starts with Tampa Bay, he logged a 4.31 ERA and 9.6 K/9.
