Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Archer (shoulder) remains at his offseason home in California and is focusing on regaining his range of motion and strength, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates will continue to check in with Archer periodically over the next two months while he recovers from season-ending thoracic outlet syndrome, but he'll likely be on his own in the rehab process come November, when Pittsburgh will almost certainly decline his $11 million team option for 2021. Even if his recovery from surgery proceeds as anticipated, the two-time All-Star will likely have to settle for a low-cost, one- or two-year deal after posting a 5.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 2019.