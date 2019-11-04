Archer will have his $8.25 million option picked up for the 2020 season, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move was widely expected despite Archer's struggles in his injury-plagued 2019 season, as he posted a 5.19 ERA with a 143:55 K:BB over 119.2 innings. The 31-year-old's above-average strikeout rate props up his fantasy value, and he'll look to remain healthy and limit run production in 2020.