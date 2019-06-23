Pirates' Chris Archer: Pitches well in no-decision
Archer allowed one run on two hits and three walks over five innings during Saturday's win over the Padres. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.
Archer served up a 432-foot solo homer to Manny Machado in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Friars off the board. It was a good rebound performance for the 30-year-old, who gave up 11 runs in his previous two outings. Archer has a 5.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 74:36 K:BB through 69.2 innings and lines up to start Thursday at Houston.
