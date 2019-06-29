Pirates' Chris Archer: Pulled with hip discomfort
Archer was pulled as a precaution from Friday's game against the Brewers with left hip discomfort. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six in four innings, and is on the hook for the loss.
Given that Archer had only thrown 67 pitches, he probably would have been allowed to pitch a couple more frames if it were not for this hip issue. He should be considered questionable for his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Cubs.
