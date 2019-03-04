Pirates' Chris Archer: Ready for action
Archer (hernia) will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Orioles, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Along with Pittsburgh's other three top starters (Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove), Archer has been throwing exclusively in simulated games rather than pitching in spring training games. Archer has not reported any difficulties following offseason sports hernia, and his appearance Tuesday will help confirm his health. Surprisingly, Archer's peripherals barely budged after he moved from the American League (4.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP) to the National League (4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP) last season, though he was apparently pitching through pain.
