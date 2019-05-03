Pirates' Chris Archer: Resumes throwing
Archer (thumb) will play catch Friday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Archer was placed on the injured list with right thumb inflammation Saturday. He expects his absence to be brief, though the Pirates will see how the thumb responds to throwing before setting a target return date.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Expected to throw soon•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Absence expected to be brief•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Hits injured list with thumb issue•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Gets smoked by Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Takes loss against Giants•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Returns from suspension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Duffy, closer developments
Is there any hope for Danny Duffy after Thursday's impressive outing? Maybe a little, says...