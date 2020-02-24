Pirates' Chris Archer: Scratched from start
Archer was scratched from his start scheduled for Monday with neck tightness.
Archer had been scheduled to make his first start of the spring against the Yankees on Monday, but the Pirates will hold him back as a precaution after he experienced neck tightness. The issue doesn't sound too severe, but the right-hander could be limited over the next few days as a result. Archer missed the end of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury but didn't face any limitations during the offseason.
