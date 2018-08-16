Pirates' Chris Archer: Settles for no-decision
Archer didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing four runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out seven.
Archer was dialed in for most of the outing but couldn't quite piece it together, tossing four perfect innings but giving up four runs on six hits in the second and sixth frames (while failing to record an out in the sixth). He's had an inefficient start to his Pirates tenure, tossing at least 95 pitches in each of his first three starts for Pittsburgh but lasting no more than five innings in any outing. The 29-year-old will carry a 4.49 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Braves on Monday.
