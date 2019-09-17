Archer (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

He has already been ruled out for the season, so this is simply a bookkeeping move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Archer showed some flashes prior to the injury, logging a 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in his final 18 innings, but his 5.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP on the season should result in him being readily available late in drafts in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories