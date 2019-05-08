Archer (thumb) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday in St. Louis, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Based on how Archer looks Friday, the Pirates will determine if he's ready to rejoin the rotation next week or if he'll require a minor-league rehab assignment or another simulated game beforehand. With Jameson Taillon (elbow) landing on the injured list just a week after Archer, the Pirates were forced to add long relievers Steven Brault and Nick Kingham into the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories