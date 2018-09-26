Pirates' Chris Archer: Six shutout innings in win over Cubs
Archer (6-8) tossed six shutout innings Monday to earn the win over the Cubs, allowing four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Archer threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes as he notched his highest strikeout total since joining the Pirates. He only ran into trouble when he put two runners on in both the first and sixth innings, but he was able to escape without any real damage on both occasions. Archer has hit his strike since the beginning of September, delivering four quality starts in his last five while posting a sharp 2.70 ERA during that stretch. He'll look to close out the season on a high this weekend against the Reds.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Dominates Royals in win•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Fans eight in loss to Brewers•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Tosses quality outing versus Marlins•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Eschews windup against Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Delivers quality start against Braves•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Allows six runs in loss to Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...