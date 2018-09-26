Archer (6-8) tossed six shutout innings Monday to earn the win over the Cubs, allowing four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Archer threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes as he notched his highest strikeout total since joining the Pirates. He only ran into trouble when he put two runners on in both the first and sixth innings, but he was able to escape without any real damage on both occasions. Archer has hit his strike since the beginning of September, delivering four quality starts in his last five while posting a sharp 2.70 ERA during that stretch. He'll look to close out the season on a high this weekend against the Reds.