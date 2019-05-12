Pirates' Chris Archer: Slated to return Wednesday
Archer (thumb) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates were satisfied enough with how Archer checked out during a 60-pitch simulated game Friday to bypass sending him out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to his reinstatement. The pending return of Archer means that the Pirates will need to bump one of Steven Brault and Nick Kingham from the rotation, with the decision perhaps coming down to how Kingham fares during his scheduled turn Monday in Arizona. Archer will carry a 4.33 ERA and 1.30 WHIP into Wednesday's outing and isn't expected to face any significant restrictions with his pitch count.
