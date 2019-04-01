Archer allowed only two hits and struck out eight with three walks over five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Monday.

One of the hits he allowed also could have easily been scored an error, as it went right under Colin Moran's glove at third base. Regardless, it was an impressive first outing for Archer. He did deal with some control issues, walking three batters and nailing another hitter, but still, his outing couldn't have gone much better. Archer did more than enough to win the game, but the Pirates bullpen and defense blew a four-run lead in the final innings.