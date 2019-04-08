Archer (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across six innings during a victory against the Reds on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was probably fortunate to stay in the game long enough to earn the win. After Derek Dietrich admired his second-inning homer a little too long, Archer threw behind his back in the next at-bat. The home plate umpire, though, issued a warning rather than ejecting Archer. The right-hander gave up two homers before throwing at Dietrich, but nothing after, and the Pirates scored a season-high seven runs to support Archer. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 11 innings. His next start will likely come against the Nationals.