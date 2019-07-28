Pirates' Chris Archer: Struggles in first inning
Archer (3-8) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Sunday.
While this is another bad stat line from Archer, it could have been a lot worse. Walks, a home run, an error and seeing-eye singles led to a six-run inning for the Mets, in which Archer threw nearly 50 pitches. But he managed to get through the frame and then pitched four shutout frames after that. It's a small consolation prize, though, as Archer still earned his eighth loss and saw his ERA increase to 5.58. He also has a 1.44 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 101.2 innings this season. Archer will get another crack at the Mets on Saturday at PNC Park.
