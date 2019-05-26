Archer gave up four earned runs on six hits and six walks in five innings of an 11-7 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out three batters.

They righty needed 105 pitches (61 for strikes) to navigate his way through five innings. He yielded just one run in the first four frames only to surrender three in the fifth. Since posting a 2.00 ERA in his first three starts, Archer has given up 22 earned runs in 22.2 innings to go along with a 16:17 K:BB over his last five starts.