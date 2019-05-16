Archer (1-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Activated for his first start since April 26, Archer showed a lot of rust. He walked three of the first four batters and then gave up a single. Archer could have escaped the first with only one run allowed, but an error committed on an obvious double play ball led to two more runs. Archer settled down for a little while, but then allowed four more runs in the fourth, failing to make it out of that frame. Archer has allowed six earned runs in each of his last two starts. Largely because of those two outings, he's 1-3 with a 5.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 innings this season. He will look to settle back down against the Rockies on Tuesday.