Archer (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks across five innings during a loss against the Rockies on Tuesday.

The Pirates' prized 2018 trade-deadline acquisition is 1-4 with a 5.55 ERA. He ran into a little bit of bad luck Tuesday, as an error led to the first run, and left fielder Bryan Reynolds mistimed his jump when he attempted to save a home run in the third, but Archer still has been far from the ace Pittsburgh hoped they were acquiring last summer. The last three outings is really what's killed Archer, as he's yielded 15 runs during those starts. He also has a 1.43 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 35.2 innings this season. Archer will look to get back on track in his next start against the Dodgers on Sunday.