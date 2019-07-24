Archer (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

It's the same old story for Archer. He's striking out a batter per inning, but he's yielding too many homers even in a park that is known to be very pitcher-friendly. Archer has allowed a league-high 24 homers this season, and he possesses a career-worst 2.2 HR/9. He's tossed up six home runs in his last four appearances, and because of this problem, he owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Archer also has 112 strikeouts in 96.2 innings this season and will be back on the mound Sunday at the Mets.