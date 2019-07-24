Pirates' Chris Archer: Suffers seventh loss
Archer (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
It's the same old story for Archer. He's striking out a batter per inning, but he's yielding too many homers even in a park that is known to be very pitcher-friendly. Archer has allowed a league-high 24 homers this season, and he possesses a career-worst 2.2 HR/9. He's tossed up six home runs in his last four appearances, and because of this problem, he owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Archer also has 112 strikeouts in 96.2 innings this season and will be back on the mound Sunday at the Mets.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Falls apart in seventh•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Questionable for next start•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Pulled with hip discomfort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal