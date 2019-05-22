Pirates' Chris Archer: Takes fourth loss
Archer (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks across five innings during a loss against the Rockies on Tuesday.
The Pirates' prized 2018 trade-deadline acquisition is 1-4 with a 5.55 ERA. He ran into a little bit of bad luck Tuesday, as an error led to the first run, and left fielder Bryan Reynolds mistimed his jump when he attempted to save a home run in the third, but Archer still has been far from the ace Pittsburgh hoped it was acquiring last summer. The last three outings have been a far cry from his first three, as he's yielded 15 runs during those starts. He has a 1.43 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 35.2 innings this season. Archer will look to get back on track in his next start against the Dodgers on Sunday.
