Pirates' Chris Archer: Takes loss against Giants
Archer allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks in five innings against San Francisco on Sunday. He struck out two batters.
He hurled four scoreless innings before surrendering a three-run homer to Buster Posey in the fifth. Archer, who threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes, finished with only two strikeouts -- his lowest total since April 14, 2018, a span of 26 starts. Archer's velocity wasn't down, however, so there's little reason to believe that his lack of whiffs indicate reason for concern.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...