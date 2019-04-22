Archer allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks in five innings against San Francisco on Sunday. He struck out two batters.

He hurled four scoreless innings before surrendering a three-run homer to Buster Posey in the fifth. Archer, who threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes, finished with only two strikeouts -- his lowest total since April 14, 2018, a span of 26 starts. Archer's velocity wasn't down, however, so there's little reason to believe that his lack of whiffs indicate reason for concern.