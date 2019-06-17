Archer allowed four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday.

The right-hander continues to be a bit of a mystery. Archer continues to be a quality contributor in the strikeouts department with 29 punchouts in his last 25 frames. But when hitters do connect against him, the ball usually goes a long way. In his last nine starts, Archer has allowed 15 home runs. Overall, he is 3-6 with a 5.85 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, .261 batting average against and 69 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. Archer will again try to keep the ball in the park during his next start at home against the Padres on Sunday.