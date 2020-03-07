Archer hurled two scoreless innings in his spring training debut Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four against Toronto, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Archer was not only encouraged by his results, but also by his health. "I felt really good about what I accomplished today," he said. "Most importantly, I walked away healthy. I'm really happy about that." The righty had previously been bothered by neck tightness. He's in competition with Joe Musgrove for the team's Opening Day assignment in Tampa Bay on March 26.