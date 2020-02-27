Play

Archer (neck) played catch Wednesday and will likely through a bullpen session over the weekend.

He's expected to continue playing catch for the next several days. Barring a setback, he'll then throw the bullpen session. Archer has plenty of incentive to rebound from a disastrous 2019. The better he pitches, the better the chance his value increases and he's dealt to a contender.

