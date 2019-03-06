Archer struck out four batters in two scoreless innings Tuesday. He walked one batter and did not allow a hit.

He pitched well and reported no ill effects from offseason hernia surgery. Archer didn't pitch particularly well for Pittsburgh following a deadline deal in 2018, but he did post a 2.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 30 innings in five September starts.

