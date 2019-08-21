Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

He left Tuesday's start after just one inning due to shoulder discomfort. It will cost him at least another start and he may end up missing significant time. The Pirates are out of the playoff hunt, so they will proceed cautiously with Archer, who had actually been pitching OK lately. He logged a 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 18 innings over his last four appearances. Dario Agrazal, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could take his place in the rotation.