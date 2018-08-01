Pirates' Chris Archer: To start Friday against Cardinals
Archer will take the mound versus St. Louis on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Contrary to a previous report from the club's game notes, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Archer will now slide into the Pirates' rotation for the series opener against the Redbirds. He will be pitching on six days' rest after throwing against Baltimore on Friday while he was still a member of the Rays. Due to this shift, Ivan Nova and Trevor Williams will be pushed back to Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while Joe Musgrove is in line for Monday's game in Colorado.
