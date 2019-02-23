Pirates' Chris Archer: Tosses live BP
Archer (sports hernia) tossed a round of live batting practice Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Archer's ability to face hitters in the second week of camp along with the rest of his fellow healthy pitchers supports the notion that the sports hernia surgery he required in November won't impact his preparation for the upcoming season. Due to his status as a veteran who's locked into a rotation spot, Archer's Grapefruit League debut could be somewhat delayed, but it shouldn't be viewed as a sign that he's experienced any sort of setback in his recovery unless the Pirates suggest otherwise. Pittsburgh is tentatively planning to have Archer start its home opener April 1 versus the Cardinals.
