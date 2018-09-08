Archer allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings Friday against Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.

Archer left the ballgame with a one-run deficit after surrendering a three-run homer to Lewis Brinson in the sixth inning, but the Pirates would battle back to take the lead in the seventh. Archer tossed 55 of 91 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has struggled since joining Pittsburgh, recording just one win and a 5.28 ERA over 34.1 frames while punching out 38. Archer will search for continued success his next time through the rotation, with his next start scheduled for Wednesday against the Cardinals.