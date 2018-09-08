Pirates' Chris Archer: Tosses quality outing vs. Marlins
Archer allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings Friday against Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.
Archer left the ballgame with a one-run deficit after surrendering a three-run homer to Lewis Brinson in the sixth inning, but the Pirates would battle back to take the lead in the seventh. Archer tossed 55 of 91 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has struggled since joining Pittsburgh, recording just one win and a 5.28 ERA over 34.1 frames while punching out 38. Archer will search for continued success his next time through the rotation, with his next start scheduled for Wednesday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Eschews windup against Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Delivers quality start against Braves•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Allows six runs in loss to Brewers•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Leaves with leg discomfort•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Settles for no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...