Archer (3-6) allowed seven runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks across six innings while taking a loss during a rain-shortened defeat against the Braves on Tuesday.

The right-hander yielded four homers in the second inning, but fortunately for him, they were all of the solo variety. That gave the hot Pirates offense a chance to come back, and it did, tying the game in the fifth. But during the sixth, Archer again yielded a long ball -- this time a three-run shot. All seven runs he allowed Tuesday came via the homer. Coming into this start, Archer already owned a career-high HR/9, and it ballooned to 2.4 after this outing. But not only is Archer dealing with that problem, he owns a career-worst 6.14 FIP. Overall, he is 3-6 with a 5.73 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. Archer will pitch next at the Marlins on Sunday.