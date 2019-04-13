Archer allowed just one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday.

The Pirates had plenty of chances to score more runs, but they did have a one-run lead when Archer turned the game over to the bullpen in the eighth. Rich Rodriguez, though, ran into more home run problems, and he coughed up the lead. Archer is only 1-0, but he has been magnificent, posting a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 18 innings. But with his suspension appeal still yet to be heard, it's unclear when Archer will pitch again.