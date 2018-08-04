Pirates' Chris Archer: Turns in shaky start in Pirates debut
Archer surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks while fanning six across 4.1 innings but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cardinals.
Archer gave up a leadoff home run to start his day, and he never really settled down after that. Despite this, he exited the game with a one-run lead after tossing 95 pitches (57 strikes). The 29-year-old right-hander hasn't been himself over his previous three appearances, as he's allowed 10 runs through 16.1 innings while recording 22 punchouts. Archer will look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for Wednesday against Colorado.
