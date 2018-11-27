Pirates' Chris Archer: Undergoes surgery Tuesday
Archer (groin) underwent surgery to repair a bilateral hernia Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Archer missed his final start of the 2018 season due to groin discomfort, and it was ultimately determined that the issue would require surgery to repair. The procedure typically carries a six-week recovery timetable, and the expectation is that Archer will be "on or close to a regular schedule" for the start of the 2019 season. The 30-year-old posted a 4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 10 starts (52.1 innings) with the Pirates after being acquired via trade at the end of July.
