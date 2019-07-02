Archer (hip) confirmed that he'll be ready to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Archer's status for his upcoming start was in question after he continued to experience left hip discomfort following Friday's outing, but he'll be ready to roll for the third matchup of a four-game series with Chicago. He owns a 5.50 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with an 80:38 K:BB over 73.2 innings this season.