Pirates' Chris Archer: Won't start Sunday
Archer will not make his final scheduled start Sunday against the Reds due to left groin discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Archer is apparently dealing with continued discomfort in his groin stemming from a strain he suffered earlier in the season, prompting the Pirates -- who are out of playoff contention -- to play it safe and shut the right-hander down. The team has yet to announce who will start in place of the 30-year-old. Archer will finish the season with a combined 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 162:49 K:BB in 148.1 innings (27 starts) with the Pirates and Rays.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Six shutout innings in win over Cubs•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Dominates Royals in win•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Fans eight in loss to Brewers•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Tosses quality outing versus Marlins•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Eschews windup against Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Delivers quality start against Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....