Archer will not make his final scheduled start Sunday against the Reds due to left groin discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Archer is apparently dealing with continued discomfort in his groin stemming from a strain he suffered earlier in the season, prompting the Pirates -- who are out of playoff contention -- to play it safe and shut the right-hander down. The team has yet to announce who will start in place of the 30-year-old. Archer will finish the season with a combined 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 162:49 K:BB in 148.1 innings (27 starts) with the Pirates and Rays.