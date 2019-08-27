Pirates' Chris Archer: Won't throw this week
General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Archer recently received a second opinion on his right shoulder, which confirmed the original diagnosis of inflammation, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Huntington said that Archer would be shut down for the next 7-to-10 days before the Pirates reassess the right-hander's status. Based on that timeline, Archer seems unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list until at least mid-September, at which point he may not have time to re-condition his arm for a starter's workload. Before getting hurt, the 30-year-old posted a career-worst 5.19 ERA in 119.2 innings, but Huntington's recent comments suggested that the Pirates are leaning toward exercising Archer's $9 million club option for 2020.
