Pirates' Chris Archer: Yields one run in no-decision
Archer allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.
The 30-year-old left with a two-run lead, but the Pirates bullpen coughed that up in two innings before they could get to Felipe Vazquez. It was disappointing Archer didn't get the win -- he could really use one, as he hasn't won a game since June 6 -- but this was Archer's best performance in almost two months. He still has a big hole to climb out of, though, with a 3-8 record, 5.35 ERA, and 1.42 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 107.2 innings this season. Archer will pitch next at the Cardinals on Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Struggles in first inning•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Takes seventh loss•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Falls apart in seventh•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chris Archer: Will start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...