Archer allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

The 30-year-old left with a two-run lead, but the Pirates bullpen coughed that up in two innings before they could get to Felipe Vazquez. It was disappointing Archer didn't get the win -- he could really use one, as he hasn't won a game since June 6 -- but this was Archer's best performance in almost two months. He still has a big hole to climb out of, though, with a 3-8 record, 5.35 ERA, and 1.42 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 107.2 innings this season. Archer will pitch next at the Cardinals on Friday.