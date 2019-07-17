Archer allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old continues to experience a little bit of tough luck. He's suffered six straight no-decisions and hasn't won a game since June 6. Archer again allowed a homer late in his outing Wednesday, and this time, the bullpen blew his lead and a chance at a win. Archer is 3-6 with a 5.36 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 90.2 innings this season. He will be searching for that elusive fourth victory of the year again Tuesday against the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories