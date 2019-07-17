Pirates' Chris Archer: Yields three runs in no-decision
Archer allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old continues to experience a little bit of tough luck. He's suffered six straight no-decisions and hasn't won a game since June 6. Archer again allowed a homer late in his outing Wednesday, and this time, the bullpen blew his lead and a chance at a win. Archer is 3-6 with a 5.36 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 90.2 innings this season. He will be searching for that elusive fourth victory of the year again Tuesday against the Cardinals.
