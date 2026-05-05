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Devenski's suspension for intentionally throwing at Sal Stewart during Saturday's game versus the Reds has been reduced to two games, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Devenski was initially suspended three games, but he's since agreed to a settlement and will begin serving his two-game ban Tuesday. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster for Thursday's series finale in Arizona.

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