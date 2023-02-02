Owings signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Pirates that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
Owings struggled to a .107/.254/.143 batting line in 26 games (68 plate appearances) last season with the Orioles before getting released in June. He then latched on with the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees and slashed .235/.303/.412 across 208 plate appearances in the International League. The 31-year-old can serve as organizational infield depth for Pittsburgh leading into the 2023 campaign.