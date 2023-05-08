The Pirates plan to select Owings' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Monday's game against the Rockies, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mackey speculates that Owings will likely replace Mark Mathias on the 26-man active roster, but the Pirates have yet to confirm any transactions. While Owings isn't currently on the 40-man roster, the Pirates have an open spot. The 31-year-old utility player has an .883 OPS with two home runs in 13 games with Indianapolis this season.