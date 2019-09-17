Pirates' Chris Stratton: Activated from IL
Stratton (side) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Stratton was placed on the IL at the end of August with right side inflammation, but he's been given the green light to return to the team for the final few weeks of the regular season. He owns a 5.55 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with a 65:30 K:BB over 71.1 innings this season with the Pirates.
