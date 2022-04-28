Stratton (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits during the ninth inning of Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers. He didn't record a walk or strikeout.

After getting the first batter he faced to lineout, Stratton allowed four consecutive singles -- including a go-ahead, two-run single by Andrew McCutchen -- to blow his first save of the season. This is a tough blow for the veteran, who is currently competing for late-inning, high-leverage situations with fellow reliever David Bednar.