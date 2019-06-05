Stratton (side) could throw a simulated game over the weekend, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Stratton has been on the shelf since May 25 with a side injury. He remains without a timetable for his return at the moment, though one will hopefully come into focus after he faces live hitters. Stratton owns a 7.88 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 30:20 K:BB in 37.2 innings (five starts, six relief appearances) this season.

