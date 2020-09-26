Stratton (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings as he took the loss Friday against the Indians.

The Pirates tried bargaining for a six-out save from Stratton and came up just short. The 30-year-old pitched a 1-2-3 eighth but could not replicate his success in the ninth. He started off by walking Tyler Naquin who quickly scored from first on a double to left-center by Jordan Luplow to cut the Pirates' 3-1 lead in half. Luplow would then come around to knot the game at three apiece after Delino DeShields singled him home. Stratton was able to record two outs but could not get the game into extras as Cesar Hernandez was able to pull a fastball down the right-field line and score DeShields from first to walk it off for the Indians. Despite the rough outing, Stratton still has a 3.90 ERA and 39:13 K:BB across 30 innings of work this season.