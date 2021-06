Stratton (2-0) earned the win in relief Saturday against Cleveland after tossing two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking one out.

Stratton picked up his second win of the season and has been one of Pittsburgh's most effective relievers of late, as he has now tossed five straight scoreless outings -- a span that covers 5.2 innings. The right-hander owns a strong 1.35 ERA across eight appearances (13.1 innings) this month.