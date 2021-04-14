Stratton (1-0) recorded two strikeouts in a perfect 1-2-3 inning against the Padres on Tuesday as he picked up his first win of the season.

Stratton entered with two men on and nobody out in the seventh after David Bednar allowed an infield single and a walk before being pulled. The troubling scenario didn't phase Stratton as he went to work and got out of the inning with two strikeouts and a fielder's choice to keep the Padres from cutting into the Pirates' 7-4 lead at the time. The 30-year-old currently owns a 6.35 ERA after a troublesome outing against the Reds on April 7 but has posted back-to-back shutout appearances and has two holds and a win to his name so far this season.