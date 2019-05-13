Stratton allowed one hit in a scoreless inning Sunday, earning his first victory of the season in a 10-6 decision over St. Louis.

General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Stratton will serve as a multiple-inning reliever. He also stated that the 28-year-old could compete for the fifth starter's spot, even after Chris Archer returns from the injured list. His numbers with Anaheim were dreadful -- 8.29 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 29.1 innings -- but he'll get another chance in the more pitching-friendly National League.