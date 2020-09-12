Stratton allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk in 1.2 innings in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. He struck out three batters.

For just the second time in his last 12 outings, Stratton gave up an earned run. The right-hander offers top 10 fastball spin rate (2614 RPM). Aside from one disastrous outing (four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 14), he's limited opponents to five runs in 22 innings over 19 games. The 29-year-old has demonstrated consistency in 2020 and could move into more high leverage situations next season.